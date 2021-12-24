Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits Bhandup hospital

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar paid a visit to Savitribai Phule maternity home at Bhandup. She also took review from officers and concerned Doctors about the death of four infants.

Further, she also issued directions to an expert committee set up to submit their reports within seven days.

"Since August 2021 268 infants have been admitted in the maternity homes. out of which 234 Newborns have been saved by the doctors," Said Pednekar.

While shielding Maternity home staff, the Mayor said, "the health of the children was bad when they were admitted in the hospital. Two were underweight, one was premature and the last one had medical complications. Doctors tried best to save them but could not succeed" she added

