Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar admitted to Saifee hospital for suspected Kidney Stone

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was admitted to Saifee Hospital in Charni Road suspecting Kidney stone. Pednekar on Monday afternoon visited the hospital, complaining of body pain and weakness, where she was advised to get admitted.

A BMC official said," She was suffering from a shooting pain since the past few days,, consulted a few doctors too, following which she visited the hospital on Monday afternoon where doctors advise her to get admitted.

A former nurse herself, the Shiv Sena leader and Mumbai's first citizen had two month ago quarantined herself after she came in contact with journalists at a health camp, many of whom tested positive for covid 19. After testing negative for the infection Pednekar started her field visits to hospitals and other BMC offices.

According to a BMC official, she had been complaining of weakness and body pain due to suspected kidney stone from the past few days. "Her admission to Saifee hospital is not connected to coronavirus. She has been complaining of pain and weakness since past few days. Her pain got unbearable for past two three days she had said. Doctors suspected kidney stone and suggested she should get admitted to a hospital for treatment. Despite her ailment and pain Pednekar has been on field and has been meeting civic officials from various departments on Covid duty across the city almost on daily basis. Recently she even visited Raghuvanshi Mills where a commercial building caught fire.," the official said.