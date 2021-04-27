Mumbai may be gaining the upper hand in COVID-19 fight: Dr Shashank Joshi

Mumbai: Mumbai may have turned the corner in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as only 3,792 cases were reported on Monday despite 41,000 tests being conducted to detect the infection, a senior health expert said.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force and a renowned endocrinologist, said the turnaround was due to the metropolis tackling the surge with the "ATM strategy", which is 'Assess, Triage and Transfer, and Management'.

"Mumbai drops to 3792 cases on 41 k tests clearly we r turning around with ATM strategy of Assess Triage and Transfer and Management congratulations team MCGM." he tweeted.

As of Sunday, the country's financial capital had a caseload of 6,27,651 cases, including 12,783 deaths, with the active cases being 75,740.

While Mumbai saw an addition of a record 11,163 cases on April 4, the numbers started dropping over the past few days, with Sunday seeing 5,542 cases.