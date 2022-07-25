e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Matheran mini-train likely to be operational again by year-end

Three years ago its services were suspended following extensive damage to its narrow gauge rail tracks due to heavy rains.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 08:48 AM IST
Mumbai: Matheran mini-train likely to be operational again by year-end | Central Railway

The iconic mini train at Matheran hill station near Mumbai is likely to resume operations by the end of this year.

Once this more than a century old heritage train starts chugging again after the restoration work worth Rs five crore gets over, travelling by it will be safer and more comfortable as compared to the pre-2019 period, officials of the Central Railway (CR) said.

