Mumbai: Massive interstate bank fraud using ATM cards unveiled at Malad; click here to know details | File Photo

Mumbai: A CCTV footage captured suspicious activity at a Malad ATM on Tuesday. This has led to a huge fraud reveal where two accused looted several banks across the country, through new fraud skills that the police had never seen or heard of before.

The accused were found tampering with the ATM machine such that the ATM displayed 'Techincal Error' and still dispensed cash.

Suspects nabbed from Andheri

According to the Malad police, on Tuesday at around 3.30 pm, the Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd company that manages ATM centres of various banks across the city, noticed the suspicious activity by two men. The company filed a complaint and a case was registered at Malad Police Station.

The Malad police obtained the CCTV footage of the ATM, and various teams were formed. The footage was sent to hotels, lodges, railway stations, and other suspicious areas in Kandivali, Borivali, Malad, and Andheri.

The suspects were then nabbed from a hotel in Andheri West and a sum of Rs 29,500. The culprits had receipts of the ATM that were generated after the ATM showed Technical Error. The police were also shocked to find 68 original ATM cards from various banks in their possession.

After further investigation, it was found that the accused, Arif Khan, 26, and Rashi Khan, 22, belong to a remote village in the Mewat district of Haryana. They confessed to looting banks since the past two years.

Modus operandi explained

Explaining their way of working, senior police inspector, Ravindra Adane, said, "The accused would find ATMs without watchmen, and they would insert their ATM card, as the cash would come out, they would quickly take it out and switch off the electric connection of the ATM machine. This would show a technical error in the transaction and they would complain to the customer care of the bank saying they did not receive the money - the bank would reimburse the amount back to their account within 3-4 working days."

"Basically, the accused would collect money from the ATM and also take the refund from the bank saying there was a technical error," added the official.

The fraudsters collected 68 ATM cards from known persons in their village and kept making such fraudulent transactions. Police suspect that the villagers are also involved in the crime, as they would possibly share the profits. Looking at the scale of the crime, the police are yet to identify the total amount the accused must have siphoned from the banks. As per the police, the fraudsters have are not even 6th class, but were thoroughly trained in their village for this crime.

Inter-state crime

When the arrested accused were thoroughly investigated, it was found that they are a gang of inter-state criminals and they have committed crimes in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Solapur, Osmanabad, Navi Mumbai, Sangamner as well as in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad.

According to the police, the crime is such that the banks have still not realized that they have been getting duped by these persons for the past 2 years. The police said there could be more such criminals and more such cases which have not even come to light.

The two accused have been arrested for this crime and they have been remanded in police custody till October 28.

