Mumbai: Massive Fire in Godown of waste processing plant

Bhayandar: A major fire broke out at the godown of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC ) plant solid waste processing plant located in the hillocks of Dhaavgi village in the coastal area of Uttan near Bhayandar late on Saturday night. It took 12 hours and more than 34 tenders for the fire brigade personnel to control the raging blaze. No causality was reported in the incident. However, the smoke emanating from the dumping yard remained in surrounding causing inconvenience and hardships to local villagers who complained of uneasiness and discomfort for the entire night. To ensure that the fire did not restart, the fire brigade personnel continued with the cooling operations on Sunday. The godown in which the fire was reported had been stashed with around five tonnes of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF)- a combustible byproduct of recycling, which is used as a residue of various types of waste which can be used to fuel incinerators in cement factories and industrial furnaces. The RDF consignment was scheduled for delivery to an industrial unit in Nashik on Sunday. Although the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, fire brigade personnel suspect an electrical short circuit as the reason which might have sparked off the fire.