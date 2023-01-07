Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out near Jumna Masjid at Abdul Rehman Street again; WATCH

A massive fire has broken out near the Jama Masjid in Mumbai's Abdul Rehman street. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to try and douse the flames and bring the situation under control.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. The fire allegedly broke out in 7-8 shops on the street.

A similar incident had occurred in the same area two years ago at the Sutar Chawl. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The fire was confined to the two galas involving electric wiring, stock of packing materials and plastic materials.