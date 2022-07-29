e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Andheri, check details of closed roads due to mishap

The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 05:51 PM IST
article-image

A fire broke out at a film set in suburban Andheri (West) on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm, she said.

Earlier, officials had said the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set.

Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the spot.

Three fire engines had reached the site and dousing operation was on, the official said, adding there were no reports of anyone getting injured.

Vehicular movement has been diverted from Vira Desai road via Dattaji Salvi road to IOC, Chitrakoot to IOC (direct) due to fire.

Fortyard to Chitrakoot north and southbound road is closed.

More details are awaited.

