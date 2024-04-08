Mumbai Masala: Savouring Puran Polis On Gudi Padwa |

Gudi Padwa is one festival when Maharashtrian homemakers take pride in making puran polis. For every one the puran polis made by his wife or mother are the best in town. Making puran poli is an art. It calls for a lot of patience and concentration. Before the dish is served fresh and hot, desi ghee is lovingly poured over the polis. After you have eaten a few polis a self-satisfying smile automatically appears on your face. Incidentally, I feel the puran polis made by Panditbai in Goregaon (W) are the best. They are fresh and simply out of this world.

Striking A Rejuvenating Musical Note

Ravindra Ranade is a Dombivli resident who is doing a lot to keep vintage Hindi film music alive through social media. Each morning he sends rare videos of songs of yesteryears depending on the birth or death anniversary of the actor, composer or lyricist concerned. Wonder from where he manages to get footage of songs which are several decades old. He is also an avid collector of autographs of celebrities. He has a huge collection of them. Unfortunately, the hobby of collecting autographs is fast vanishing.

Ever-Shifting Political Sands

With elections round the corner, netas who are unable to agree on seat-sharing are talking about 'friendly fights.' It's beyond my comprehension how a fight can be 'friendly.' So in one constituency, two parties are allies while in another they fight each other. These jugads can happen only in India where the culture is one of 'sab chalta hai.' In any case, political rivalry is one of the most humbug things one can witness. Many politicians abuse each other during the day and in the evening they sit together in the same bar. Not to mention, they park their black money with the same builder or even form partnership firms for real estate, hospitality businesses, etc.

Parel, Now Also The Address Of Best Kachoris

Some of the best foods are available in small joints. For example, take this hole in the wall diagonally opposite NM Joshi police station. It is actually a small outlet for herbal hair cream, etc. But it also doubles up as a tiny eatery selling some excellent Rajasthani kachoris. You place your order and a little girl at the window hands over small stools for you to sit while the kachoris are prepared. Three types of kachoris are on offer: Onion, dal and green peas, each costing Rs 40. I tried the green peas one and it was simply yummy. Incidentally, Shegaon kachoris are becoming increasingly popular. Thane boasts of three outlets. Mumbai too had three, but the one opposite Ravindra Natya Mandir shut down for some inexplicable reason. Now there is one on Bora Bazar Road in Fort and another at Mulund (East) run by activist Rahul Oak.

Devotion Takes Driving Seat

Tailpiece

The increase in car sales can be gauged from the number of cars brought to Matunga's Asthika Samaj, Kanyaka Parameshwari temple and Chembur's Ahibhila Mutt for pooja.

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)