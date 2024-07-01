Mumbai Masala: One Of City’s Finest Advocates, K Narayanan Passes Away

Last week K Narayanan, one of the city’s finest advocates, passed away. He came to Mumbai from Kerala in search of a job several years ago. Narayanan joined a law firm as a stenographer and soon fell in love with the world of law. He enrolled in a law college and became an advocate specialising in property laws. Narayanan hired a small office near Flora Fountain and his practice flourished, primarily because of his professional ethics. The real estate industry boomed and several builders, big and small, turned to him to get property titles verified, conveyance done and other allied work completed. Incidentally, he was the next-door neighbour of the don, Varadarajan Mudaliar, in a building in Matunga. Vardhabhai held the ‘vakil mama’ in high esteem. A condolence meeting held on Sunday witnessed the who’s who of real estate offer their tributes to the advocate they loved.

When celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor opens a restaurant the cuisine ought to be a hit. And that is exactly why his restaurant at Dadar called Yellow Chilly has become: A goto dining place. Dadar (East) has some decent dining places such as Pritam, Great Punjab, and Chetan. But the west side had only Gypsy. Now Yellow Chilly has fulfilled a long felt need. First the location. It’s in Star Mall near Shivaji Mandir. The ambience is unhurried and service is brisk. Delectable veg and non-veg options are on offer. The menu boasts of rawas tikka masala, murgh survedar, paneer kofta wazwan, subz panchmel, paneer tikka lababdar, Rajasthani murgh ka mokul, etc. Prices are on the higher side, but the portions are large and you get full value for money. Bon appétit!

Many retail outlets collect data from customers, which I find rather unethical. At the time of billing, they insist that the customer gives his or her name and mobile number. This information is used to bombard the unsuspecting customer with SMS and WhatsApp messages about discounts, sales, exchange offers, new arrivals, membership schemes, etc. A lot of time goes in just deleting these junk messages. Shoppers have the option of politely but firmly refusing to part with information about themselves. Often oversmart sales personnel sell the data to telemarketing companies for a price. So the next time your personal details are asked, just tell the bloke asking for them to get lost.

When India pulled off their miraculous win over South Africa on Saturday, a cartoon showing Shashi Tharoor went viral. The caption read: He is trying to figure out how to attribute the victory to Pandit Nehru!

