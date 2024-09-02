Mumbai Masala: Mumbai Going The Wrong Way!

Representative pic

Mumbai appears to be competing with other cities in traffic indiscipline. Driving/riding on the wrong side, lane cutting, speeding, jumping red signals, honking, wrong-side parking, overtaking from the left, etc have become the norm. The fear of the traffic cop or the cameras is non-existent. BEST bus drivers, cabbies, auto guys, private car drivers are all guilty of violations to varying degrees. In the past, Mumbai used to boast of the most disciplined traffic in the country. The fear of “mamas” (traffic constables) hiding behind trees was real, but not anymore. Even the e-challans appear to have no impact. The main problem is that the state government never appointed competent IPS officers as the incharge of the traffic department. After PS Pasricha, one cannot think of an officer who took passionate interest in the metropolis' traffic issues. Posting as joint commissioner (traffic) is seen more as a “side posting” where the officer waits for a “better posting”. It is true that compared to the increasing number of vehicles, the number of traffic police personnel is not adequate. However, that is no excuse for not reintroducing discipline among drivers.

Advocating For Passion

If you think lawyers are a dour lot, you are sadly mistaken. Some of them go beyond the dry law books and pursue a variety of hobbies. Some are trained in Indian classical music while others are adept at playing musical instruments. Late Adhik Shirodkar, who appeared on behalf of Shiv Sena before the Justice Srikrishna Commission, is a case in point. A highly successful criminal lawyer, Shirodkar was also equally known for his unbelievable passion for photography; his speciality was nature and wildlife. Apart from being a great raconteur, he held exhibitions at several places which drew appreciative audiences. Shirodkar never accepted briefs from rape accused, but made an exception in the case of a man accused of committing rape in a very narrow building passage. He went to the spot and found that it is physically impossible to rape a woman at that place. He convinced the court about the allegation's falsity and got the accused acquitted. Talking of hobbies, Rahul Deshpande, a 26- year-old upcoming advocate, is pursuing his passion for car racing. He was recently in Chennai for the Indian Racing Festival, 2024. Incidentally, the Indian Racing League is also the world's first gender-neutral racing championship. The rush of adrenaline is what Deshpande is looking for. He is training himself professionally, while being part of a group, which plans to promote car racing in a big way in the months to come.

Taste Has A New Address

Last Friday, ṯhe iconic Mani's Lunch Home (MLH) moved into a more spacious place in Chembur. Earlier, it was located in a narrow lane of Chembur in a smaller place. Now, it boasts of 2,000 sqft premises placed neatly between Saibaba temple and Starbucks on DK Sandu Marg. From day one, patrons thronged to the place to savour its authentic Palakkadstyle snacks and meals after its inauguration by K Sundaram, a 92-year-old prominent businessman. The demand for limbu sevai, coconut sevai, kela bajji, Mysore bonda, aloo bonda, dosai, idli-wada, etc was tremendous. MLH's Rajamani was teary because his elder brother, Narayanaswami, who brought up the establishment after the demise of his father, was not there to witness the inauguration. Incidentally, Rajamani never displays a picture of his late brother because according to him the latter is still alive blessing MLH from the heavens. The first outlet was opened in 1937 near the Ruia College, Matunga, where only snacks with unlimited sambar and coconut chutney are served. The second outlet is near the Sion railway station where only meals are served. Incidentally, Hotel Ramashray of Matunga has opened a branch near Golden Star thali restaurant, Charni Road.

Tailpiece

A social media post gave the good news that “all the seven lakes and 7.2 million potholes are overflowing”.

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)