Mumbai Masala: From 'Local' Music To 'Political' Chairs, The Week Has It All

People react as high tides crash at Marine Drive during monsoon on Sunday | PTI

FIRST-CLASS VOICES

On a drizzly morning last week, Central Railway commuters heading to their workplaces in SoBo became restless when their train stopped at a signal for a long time. Sighs of exasperation were heard, while outside the wind picked up speed and clouds scudded overhead, adding a greyer mood to the atmosphere. Just then a man in the first-class compartment gave voice to what many must have been feeling: “Aaj mausam bada beimaan hai, bada beimaan hai aaj mausam…” He did justice to the Mohd Rafi number, following it up with Kishore Kumar’s “Rimjhim gire saawan...” Not to be left behind, a woman commuter joined him, much to the delight of fellow passengers. Indeed music can do wonders... even in a local train.

DIVIDED LOYALTIES

The average middle class Maharashtrian of Mumbai had welcomed the formation of the Shiv Sena by Bal Thackeray because it promised them justice. Thackeray had assured that the Sena would do 80% social work and 20% politics. But the allegations of massive corruption being levelled against one another by leaders of the two factions of the Sena has simply stunned them. Said Dr Vidya Hattangadi: “We are deeply disturbed by these allegations. We didn’t vote for the Sena to see such a situation.” However, Yatin Mastakar, a Girgaum resident, said the middle class is still with the Uddhav Thackeray faction. “I will never forget the efficient manner he handled the Covid crisis.”

IN PRAISE OF THE LORD

Music connoisseurs were transported to another world when several Hindustani vocalists sang at a packed Shanmukhananda hall select abhangs in praise of Lord Vittal on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi. The artistes included Devaki Pandit, Jayteerth Mevundi, Anant Bhate and Padmaja Joglekar. Shashi Vyas of Pancham Nishad organises this event every year with aplomb.

Compiled by S.Balakrishnan