Mumbai Masala: Forever, Rafi...

Javed Ali unmistakably has emerged as a fine singer in the mould of the late Mohammed Rafi, whose birth centenary is being currently celebrated all over the country and abroad. The Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha has taken the initiative in organising a series of concerts in memory of the legendary singer. On Sunday, a packed Shanmukhananda Hall, which has a capacity of about 3,000 seats, was regaled by Javed Ali with a wide range of songs much to the delight of Rafians. Even the second balcony, which normally doesnt get filled up, was packed. However, the event was marred by extremely poor compering. The gentleman cracked extremely down market jokes before each song. Many in the audience were irritated, but decided to keep quiet lest the eventful programme be marred.

When it comes to Hindi film songs, we have some excellent comperes like Manohar Iyer, Pooja Pawar, Ambarish Mishra, Vinayak Shinde et al who do real value additions to the songs. Talking of Shanmukhananda Hall, it is sad that the quality of the 'batata wada' served in its canteen has deteriorated sharply. Once upon a time it was so popular that the late Manohar Joshi and others used to specially order the high-quality 'wadas' from there.

Hues Of Holi

A man prepares Thandai a traditional drink during Holi celebrations at Mahadev Bagh in Mumbai |

All You Need Is Locho

Ghatkopar West now has a small outlet called Locho House, serving the typical Gujarati snack 'locho,' which actually means 'trouble' in Gujarati.

Don't know how a dish got named as 'locho.' Legend has it that once a farsanwala was preparing khaman, but after steaming he found that the batter of chana dal had excess water because of which the dish didn't get its shape.

Nevertheless, he sold the gooey stuff with a topping of crisp 'sev' and mint/onion chutney. It was an instant hit and entered the menu of many mostly streetside 'thelas.' Locho House offers sev khamni, butter locho, oil locho, cheese locho, etc. Prices are reasonable starting at Rs50. Gopal Locho at Andheri Lokhandwala served 'edadda' which essentially is white dhokla. If you are looking for 'amiri khaman,' head straight to Saurashtra Farsan Mart near Visawa restaurant near Dadar station on the west side. He is also famous for his 'kachoris,' which have an amazingly long life.

When The Tables Turned

Talking of Saurashtra Farsan Mart, one cannot forget the daring of its owner Amit Patel. Several years ago, he was at the Bandra Reclamation promenade at night with family and close relatives, enjoying the cool breeze, when suddenly a group of boys started walking towards them menacingly. They were teasing the women and planning to molest them. Patel whipped out his licensed revolver and warned them, but in vain. When the group came too close, he opened fire. A bullet hit the gang leader Mohammed Ali Shaikh in the stomach. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared dead. Interestingly, the Bandra police stood by Patel and said he had opened fire only in self-defence. No case was registered against him. It was one of the rare cases where the right to self-defence was invoked.

Tailpiece

A shop in Wadala has downed its shutter and a message is painted on it. It says 'Shutter bandh hai, lekin dukaan nahi.' Wonder what to make of it.

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)