Mumbai Masala: Caring For Community

There is actually a charitable organisation that does not ask for your money but only time and dedication. I am talking about the Kerala Iyer Trust (KIT). Founded by Dr Kashi Vishwanath, it has a large number of volunteers spread across India. Whenever anyone from the Kerala Iyer community makes a request for financial assistance for medical, educational or any other purpose, Dr Vishwanath sends a volunteer from the nearest location. They go to the house of the needy person, assess the requirements and file a report. The trust then sends assistance to the person concerned. It thus touches the lives of hundreds of people. The entire operation works with clockwork precision. If every community cares for its members, how wonderful the world would be.

Honouring A Musical Legend

Recently a large number of admirers of the late Pandit CR Vyas, who was a doyen of Hindustani classical music, gathered at Veer Savarkar Hall at Shivaji Park for the release of a coffee table book on the legend. Titled Chintamani – Ek Chirantan Chintan, it is authored by Shruti Pandit and Shashi Vyas, the youngest son of the singer who took the initiative to bring out the publication. Published by Popular Prakashan, the book is a veritable treasure trove of articles and rare photographs of the great artiste who also composed a number of bandishes. Pandit Vyas had three sons: Suhas, Satish and Shashi. Suhas is an accomplished vocalist in his own right and Satish is an internationally renowned santoor player. Shashi became a chartered accountant, but abandoned his career to promote Hindustani music globally. A passionate lover of music, he has, over the years, done so much to take Indian culture to the nook and corner of the world. In fact, he is on a mission mode paying tributes to his late father who was a picture of humility.

KJo's Treat For Gourmands

Karan Johar’s offering to gourmands of Mumbai, Neuma at Mandlik Lane, Colaba, has proved to be a big hit. It offers an eclectic fare, which includes grilled tiger prawns in butter garlic, crispy herbed baby potatoes, and pork belly. It is where the Indigo was once situated and which downed shutters mysteriously. The seating is both indoors and outdoors with lots of plants. Post 11pm, it doubles up as a nightclub with a DJ. Check it out.

Tailpiece

A smart Alec said: Maybe if we start telling people that the brain is an app they will start using it.

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)