Mumbai Masala: A Neta And A Gentleman

Prithviraj Chavan | Salman Ansari

Last Saturday, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan visited The Free Press Journal. As usual, he was articulate and candid. He is one of the few state politicians who has maintained his dignity.

Chavan has carried forward the legacy of his late mother Premala Chavan, president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. She was known for her proximity to Indira Gandhi and her sharp political acumen.

Chavan was highly trusted by Manmohan Singh. Widely travelled, he has the ability to get along with all sorts of politicians. He is known to give a patient hearing to people who come to him with grievances. Chavan rarely asks people to come some other day. He immediately talks to the official concerned and gets genuine work done.

Eating with hand no longer taboo

Indian food is best eaten with hand. But for some strange reason most restaurants serving Indian food supply fork and spoon with the dishes. Whether you order idli-dosa, batata wada, masale bhat, kichdi or masala dosa, the waiter will provide cutlery. Earlier it was regarded as a lack of manners if a diner ate with their hand. In fact, they were looked down upon as country bumpkins.

Not any more. Now more and more people take pleasure in eating with their hands. No more do they struggle to eat their masala dosa with a fork and spoon. They take a pinch of dosa along with the potato filling, dip it in chutney or sambar and eat. No one gives a second look these days.

The management of Kebab & Kurry in ITC Parel in fact does not give you cutlery unless you ask for it. Thus you can see executive types and high society men and women eat in five- star ambience with their hands, as they do at their homes. This is not only hygienic, but also saves water that would have been used in washing the cutlery.

A long overdue honour for Mohammed Rafi

The Rafi Foundation, comprising fans of the legendary singer, has started a signature campaign demanding that Bharat Ratna by given to him posthumously. It has started a signature drive pan-India and hopes to collect one crore signatures. According to it, Rafi continues to enthral millions of people worldwide.

While Lata Mangeshkar was given the Bharat Ratna, they feel that Rafi, who was as popular as her, and should also be given the highest civilian award. Meanwhile, Rafi's modest house in Bandra (W) has become something of a pilgrim centre with fans wanting to visit the mini museum where hundreds of trophies and medals given to the late singer are on display. The chowk in front of Lucky restaurant at Bandra (W) is named after Rafi, but it is badly maintained.

