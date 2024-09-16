Mumbai Masala: A Feast Fit For A king

Keralites in Mumbai all set to celebrate Onam | Chitra Sendhil/Pinterest

Onam, which marks the harvest festival of Kerala, has become very popular with nonMallus of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, etc. The highlight is the ‘sadhya’, or vegetarian feast, served on large plantain leaves. Several gymkhanas and hotels, including five-star ones like ITC Parel, organised special sadhyas to mark the occasion and this year hundreds of non-Mallus flocked to these venues. Even though they could not pronounce the names of the dishes like ‘kalan’, ‘olan’, ‘erusseri’, ‘pachhadi’, ‘pazham pori’, ‘puli inchi’, etc, they enjoyed them with relish. The sadhya pampers your taste buds in myriad ways. When rounded off with ‘pal payasam’ and ‘chakka payasam’, the gastronomic level takes one to another level. The steaming hot rice mixed with spicy sambar and pappadoms lulls you into sleep like nothing else in the world. Food definitely is a great way to cultural integration.

Cutting Through The Red Tape

On Sunday afternoon Union minister Piyush Goyal was driving to The Oberoi at Nariman Point. Near the hotel, he asked his driver to stop the car. On an impulse he stepped out and walked to the parapet wall of Marine Drive and gazed at the waves for a while. It was over 28 years ago when he was watching the Arabian Sea standing near the wall. The last was when he accompanied Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The latter always used to stay at the Goyals’ apartment near SIES College at Sion whenever he visited Mumbai. One day Vajpayee, who was to become the prime minister, suddenly got up from the sofa and told young Piyush, “Chalo, let’s go roaming.” The roaming took them to the seafront and later they had the famous bhelpuri on the sands of Girgaum chowpatty before returning to Sion. Incidentally, Goyal is setting up a record among all city MPs for making a maximum number of visits to the constituency. He was elected to the Lok Sabha 97 days ago from Mumbai North and has met his voters since then several times. He is now fully conversant with the issues being faced by his electorate. He directly calls the officials and engineers of BMC and other agencies and gets work done. For example, he calls an MMRDA engineer Ansari, and asks him about various tasks assigned to him. His approach is informal, which is one way of cutting through the red tape.

A Brazen Display Of Advertisements

Politicians are notorious for marring the urban landscape by erecting garish and illegal hoardings all over the metropolis. One cannot justify this, but then nothing better can be expected from the uneducated netas. But what about a person like Rahul Narwekar, who is the BJP MLA from Colaba, speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, and a good lawyer? Certainly one expects better behaviour from him. That is why it pains to see hundreds of his hoardings all over his constituency during the ongoing Ganesh festival. Not a single road divider, street light, or traffic roundabout has been spared by him. The hoardings showing a smiling Narwekar welcoming Ganesh ‘bhakts’ stretch up to PD’Mello Road leading to the Eastern Freeway. If a highly educated person like him is indulging in this crude campaign of self-publicity, then what about lesser mortals? We can understand that the assembly elections are around the corner. But does that justify this brazen display of advertisements?

BMC’s Plan For Bhendi Bazaar

The BMC appears to be going out of the way to make Bhendi Bazaar more ugly. Earlier it had laid flowerbeds in the space below the JJ flyover. All of them died because of zero maintenance. Now it is wasting crores of rupees under the guise of “beautification”. It has installed an old BEST bus for a so-called museum. Metal grilles have been erected at random with little space for people to cross the busy road. Activists like Kamalakar Shenoy have pointed out that the project will only add to the congestion of the area. But his pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Tailpiece

Aguy had bhelpuri on the way back home knowing fully that there will be kichdi for dinner. What do you call that? Anticipatory “bhel”!

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)