Mumbai Masala: A Determined Woman

The other day Indrani Mukerjea dropped in at the FPJ office. Smartly dressed with the kohl emphasising her large eyes, she came out as a woman determined to get justice for herself. For almost seven long years she was dumped in Byculla jail for women. To date, the CBI hasn't been able to prove that she had indeed murdered her daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court, says her life’s mission is to find out the whereabouts of her daughter. She has authored a book titled Unbroken, published by Harper Collins, which makes for shocking reading. Asked what is the secret of her resilience she simply replies: “Truth.”

New Global Fusion At Chembur

What do you say about a newly-opened restaurant where the tabletops shake, many of the chairs are uncomfortable or where the buffet system is complicated? Well, thats what Global Fusion at Maitri Park, Chembur, is. To get starters you go to a corner where plastic models of the dishes are kept along with small chits with their names. You return to your table and hand them to awaiter, and after a long wait the item is delivered. The menu ranges from sushi to dal makhani. The food quality is average and the ambience is just about OK. Their first outlet at Bandra and the one at Worli are far better.

‘Queen Of Ghazals’

October 30 marks the 50th death anniversary of the legend Begum Akhtar. Even five decades after her demise her fan following continues to grow. The dard in her voice continues to tug at your heart strings. Ghazals like ‘Woh Jo Hum Mein Tum Mein Qarar Tha) Mohabbat Tere Anjaam Pe Rona Aya’, or ‘Door Hai Manzil Rahen Mushkil are forever etched in the memory of an entire generation. Nothing like guzzling Old Monk and listening to Begum sahiba’s Ae evergreen ghazals.

Tailpiece

I am now convinced that copywriters for real estate firms have a terrific sense of humour. ‘What else can you conclude from this ad for an upcoming project in Wadala, which claims it’s only 15 minutes away from T2 airport!

