Mumbai Masala: A Constituency That Deserves Much Better

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi dropped in at The Free Press Journal office the other day sporting his bespoke churidarkurta and half-sleeved jacket. He is one of the richest MLAs in Maharashtra with declared assets of Rs 209 crore. He lives in a well-appointed duplex near Radio Club in Colaba. The irony is that Azmi represents the poorest assembly constituency of Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar with a population of over a million people. He himself spoke of the extreme level of deprivation in which his voters live. The drug menace is endemic with little being done by the local cops to tackle the peddlers. Civic infrastructure is conspicuous by its absence. With the garbage dumping ground nearby, the air is permanently polluted. It is high time that authorities stepped in before the outbreak of an epidemic.

Dancing To The Beat

Until recently Navratri garba – dandiya – was a purely Gujju affair. Not anymore. More and more non-Gujjus are donning their best ethnic wear and joining the thousands of youngsters who go around in circles celebrating Navratri. I must tell you that the non-Gujjus have learned the steps rather fast and can be seen grooving to the dhols with consummate ease. Mumbai has been known to be one big melting pot and the coming together of youths speaking different lingo. Navratri is also a time when foodies look forward to Bong food. Bongs erect pandals in different parts of Mumbai to celebrate in style. Apart from the majestic idols of Goddess Durga, the pandals also serve authentic Bengali dishes like aloo luchi, begun baaja, chops, jaalmuri, puchka, mishti doi, rosogulla, nolen gurer sondesh, keerkodom, etc.

A Game-Changer

The part inauguration of the underground Metro Line between Aarey and BKC by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a major milestone in the city’s development. It will be a game-changer when the connectivity is extended to Colaba. People who are now travelling cattle class in local trains will be able to travel in air-conditioned comfort.

Tailpiece

A guy posted birthday greetings to Mahatma Gandhi and Lalbahadur Shastri in a WhatsApp group on October 2. A group member remarked: “But they are not in our group!”

