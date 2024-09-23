Mumbai Masala: A City Icon In Deep Trouble

Asiatic Library | A.Savin/File

The Asiatic Library, that venerable institution at the iconic Town Hall, is in deep trouble. It is facing a severe financial crisis and also internal dissension. There is even talk of closing down the library, which will be highly unfortunate if that does happen. Some of the members have suggested that it be declared a central institution and funds be provided by Delhi. The ideal solution will be for the Tatas or some other genuinely philanthropic corporate to take care of the funding. But under no circumstance the library should be allowed to down shutters.

Welcome Upgrades

Nice to know that Maharashtrian restaurants in the city are upgrading. For instance Aaram in the now shut Capitol cinema building opposite CST has beautifully redone its interiors after ages. The new decor is pleasing to the eye with good lighting. The taste of its misal, usal, batata wada, thalipeeth, kothimbirwadi, zunka bhakar, piyush and masala milk are the same. The only difference is that in the past they used to top the dahi misal with fresh curd, but now a small plastic of Mother Dairy brand of curd is served along with plain misal and you are supposed to add the dahi. The taste is not the same.

Ladu Samrat on BA Road, Parel, too has done up the place and added an air-conditioned section. The taste of its vada usal and kothimbirwadi is awesome. The service is quick and price affordable. The mithai and farsan section has been hived into a separate section. The poha chivda is much better than the one available at chivda gully nearby.

Unfortunately Kelkar Upahargriha on DN Road in Fort, which was known for its Maharashtrian thali, shut down and Burger King has taken its place.

A young woman walks past a graffiti on the wall of New City Mills at Kalachowki | Salman Ansari FPJ

A Trip Down Memory Lane

The other day HV Nathan, the Man Friday of the late Congress boss Murli Deora, dropped by the FPJ office and took a nostalgia trip. Murlibhai’s office at Khetan Bhavan opposite Ritz Hotel in Churchgate was a power centre in every sense of the term. The Who’s Who of the corporate world, like Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukeshbhai, Lakshmi Mittal, the Poddars, Ruias and MF Husain, etc, used to drop in just to chat with Murlibhai, who enjoyed meeting them all.

Naturally Nathan got to interact with them all and built good equation with them with his quiet efficiency. Nathan is a Tambrahm from Kolkata and spoke Bengali more fluently than Tamil. He had had interacted with the likes of Satyajit Ray and would regale us with interesting anecdotes. The shortstatured and bespectacled Nathan was a lucky mascot for Murlibhai because whenever he was with the Congress leader the latter would win the Lok Sabha elections from South Mumbai and not otherwise.

Tailpiece

Somebody had written ‘kya’ below the name Verna on a Hyundai car and before Kia on a Kia automobile!˘

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)