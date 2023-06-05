Mumbai Masala: A boisterous farewell to a travel partner | Representative Image

Would a box of Alphonso mango help?

Builders require a series of permissions from different authorities before they can start construction. A city builder’s plans were being repeatedly rejected on one count or the other by the BMC, which rattled him no end. He had good political connections, but that did not help. He sent his architect repeatedly to the BMC to have his plan approved, but in vain. Finally, he decided to go himself and meet the top bureaucrat concerned. The big boss patiently explained the reason for rejection of his plan. The builder in a display of utter naivete offered the babu a box of fresh Alphonso mangoes grown in his farm. Not surprisingly, the babu was not impressed. It requires much more than mangoes to get building plans passed.

A boisterous farewell to a travel partner

Regular commuters travelling from Panvel in the suburban harbour local were taken by surprise on the morning of May 30 when they witnessed a farewell party being held for a co-passenger, Eknath Mane. The 60-year-old resident of Khandeshwar, Navi Mumbai, has been travelling from Panvel to CSTM in the same compartment for more than 30 years.

Mane is known for being friendly and accommodating with co-passengers. He enjoyed the camaraderie and bonhomie that prevails in the locals. The person who organised the party was Laxman Agarkar, who also has been travelling with Mane for over a decade. He said: “It’s the first time that a farewell party has been organised in a local train.” Mane, who worked for a private organisation, attained superannuation on May 31. He was pleased with the special arrangements made by his friends. There was a cake, snacks, soft drinks, and even a shawl and memento to felicitate him.

“I will never forget this unique event,” he said, barely able to hold back tears. “Even though I’ll be relieved from hectic travel, I will miss my friends with whom I shared a special bond during my daily journey.”

Mane plans to settle in his home town and spend his time farming.

Fishermen carry their last catch as the 61-day marine fishing ban comes into effect along the Mumbai coastal region | ANI

The diligent cop manning one of Dhobi Talao’s bylanes

Traffic policemen must be a harried lot. They put in long hours exposed to smoke and pollution. They have a tough task on hand considering the fact that indiscipline among drivers is growing. Many cut lanes, jump signals and blow the horn as a matter of right. Some blame corruption among the traffic cops for this state of affairs. However, this only partially explains the situation. The fact is that traffic discipline has gone for a full toss in Mumbai. Former police commissioner MN Singh observed at a meeting some years ago that one of the things that struck a visitor to the city was the traffic discipline. Sadly that is a thing of the past.

However, there are certain honourable exception. Take Sudhir Gaikwad (not his real name), a constable posted at one of the bylanes of Dhobi Talao. His job is to ensure that no one violates the ‘No Entry’ rule and he does his job diligently. He doesn’t accept bribes. When he sees anyone entering the road from the wrong end, he makes them go all the way back and use the right route. Not all cops are dirty Harries; there are clean Harries too.

Contributions by TPG Krishnan, Joe Williams, Ateeq Shaikh and S Balakrishnan