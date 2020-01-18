Mumbai Marathon 2020: TCS launches app to help you during TMM's adventure run

Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is all set to kick-off on Sunday, January 19. The long-distance run is Asia's largest mass participation sporting event with approximately 50,000 runners every year.

In this 17th edition of the marathon, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have introduced an app. Aiming to make the race-day highly memorable, the app has many useful features for the participants as well as the spectators.

The app can be used to track the runners. It will also help you to keep an eye on your family and friends who have participated in the race. Custom TMM themed selfie frames are also a part of the app.

In addition to that, personalised TMM themed stickers are also available on the app. Powered by TCS, the app is available for download on Android as well as ioS.