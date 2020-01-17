Mumbai Marathon 2020: 5 interesting facts that make this one of the world's most loved races

Asia’s most prestigious marathon - the Mumbai Marathon is all set to enter its 17th edition. The marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 19.

Let us take a look at 5 intersting facts of one of the world's most loved races:

1. The Mumbai Marathon is the largest mass sporting event in Asia.

2. The prize money for finishing at the first position in the marathon is Rs. 5 lakh, making it the richest race in India.

3. 10 times a Kenyan male marathon runner has won the Mumbai Marathon in the last 17 editions, whereas 12 times a Ethiopian female marathon runner has bagged the coveted award.

4. Gideon Kipketer broke the record for completing the race in 2:08:35 in 2016, whereas the record for the fastest woman marathon runner is held by Valentine Kipketer. She clocked 2:24:33 in 2013. Interestingly, both of these record-holders are siblings.

5. Mumbai Marathon was the youngest marathon to be awarded the "Flame of the Marathon". Greek Marathon Champion Maria Polyzou and Director of the Museum of Marathon Runs presented the flame.