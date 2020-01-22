Marathi to be must in all schools in Maharashtra; says Subhash Desai

Mumbai: The state government has decided in principle to make teaching of Marathi language compulsory in schools of all boards and mediums – from Standard one till Class 10.

It will soon bring a legislation to give effect to its decision. The State Minister for Marathi language Subhash Desai announced the decision at an interface organised by the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh.

"There are more than 25,000 English medium schools where either Marathi is not being taught or has been retained as an optional subject. The teaching of Marathi will be made compulsory in all these schools. The legislation for this is being drafted," Desai said.

Earlier, he had announced that government files not having noting in Marathi will be sent back.

"The use of Marathi in Mantralaya has already been made compulsory. But English is still being used in other government offices. We have decided to put a stop to this and sought a report on the matter," he added.

Speaking on the pending issue of granting classical status to Marathi language, for which action has to be initiated by the Centre, he said the state government will follow up the matter.