Mumbai: Marathi actors, technicians to get MHADA houses

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will provide affordable homes to film and television actors and technicians, announced the chairman, Uday Samant, on Friday. It was his assurance to a delegation of the Shiv Sena’s Chitrapat Sena, led by popular Marathi actor Aadesh Bandekar, that had come to meet him with this demand.

Samant said, “Actors and technicians from various districts will be provided homes in their respective regions, while those residing in Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be given homes in Virar.” Bandekar believes that the decision will benefit the film industry, especially the backstage artists.