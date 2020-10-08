Mumbai: Maratha organisations bat for postponement of Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam

Amid pro-Maratha organisations threatening to step up their agitation, CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held meeting with senior ministers, leaders of various political parties and Maratha organisations. Most of these organisations strongly called upon Thackeray for the postponement of examinations by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The exam is scheduled for October 11.

Rajya Sabha member Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje warned that if the exam will not be deferred Maratha students may vandalise the exam centres. ‘’We have conveyed the feelings of the Maratha community. We have also told how Maratha community is disappointed especially because the state government has yet to make the recruitment of those who passed MPSC examinations last year. Of the total 420 students, more than 120 are from the Maratha community. The CM has assured to look into these issues,’’ he noted.

Raje said the time is not ripe for holding MPSC exam as there has been a spurt in coronavirus pandemic and it will be quite harmful to those who want to appear for the same.

The meeting also discussed the government’s efforts for the restoration of a Maratha quota stayed by the Supreme Court. The government has already filed an application to vacate the stay. CM and participants also deliberated on the bandh call given by a section of Maratha organisation on October 10.

Senior Minister, who was present at the meeting, told Free Press Journal, ‘’CM has urged all participants to form a coordination committee for holding further talks instead of talking to every organisation. The government has not taken a decision on the postponement of MPSC exam. Today’s meeting is inconclusive as it will continue on Friday also.’’

Raje, however, said the Maratha organisations hope positive decision from the state government. ‘’We have decided to wait and watch,’’ he added.