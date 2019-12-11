Mumbai: Mantralaya to have 700-car parking facility for ministers and staff

While Mumbaikars are struggling for parking their cars, ministers, and staff to get a 700-car parking facility below Mantralaya at Nariman Point. This will be an underground car parking facility.
According to Hindustan Times, this facility will be exclusive to ministers, state government staff and visitors. The multi-level underground car-parking facility will be constructed by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). The MMRC, which is executing the underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro line, will carry out the work on behalf of the public works department (PWD) of the state government. The underground car-parking facility is estimated to cost Rs 80 crore.
Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary, PWD told the Hindustan Times, “There are not many parking facilities near Mantralaya, which leads to traffic congestion during sessions. We are looking at a facility for 700 cars based on a preliminary census of the number of cars that enter the premises.”
The MMRC will also build a subway that will connect Mantralaya, Vidhan Bhavan and the new administrative building to the upcoming underground Metro station.
Since July 2019, BMC has been levying heavy fines, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 23,000, for parking illegally within a 500-metre radius of public parking lots, in order to unclog roads. BMC has also formed a separate body — the Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) — to resolve parking-related issues in the city.
