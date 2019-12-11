Mumbai: Mantralaya to have 700-car parking facility for ministers and staff

While Mumbaikars are struggling for parking their cars, ministers, and staff to get a 700-car parking facility below Mantralaya at Nariman Point. This will be an underground car parking facility.

According to Hindustan Times, this facility will be exclusive to ministers, state government staff and visitors. The multi-level underground car-parking facility will be constructed by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). The MMRC, which is executing the underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro line, will carry out the work on behalf of the public works department (PWD) of the state government. The underground car-parking facility is estimated to cost Rs 80 crore.