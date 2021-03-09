Mumbai: Mansukh Hiren's wife accuses police officer Sachin Vaze of killing her husband

In the FIR filed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, the wife of the deceased auto dealer Mansukh Hiran has accused police officer Sachin Vaze of killing her husband. She has said that Hiran had given his car to Vaze in November last year as the police officer was a regular client, which he had returned in February for servicing, but it went missing a few days later and turned up outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, laden with gelatin sticks, among other things.

The FIR, accessed by The Free Press Journal, states that a case of murder has been lodged against unknown accused, wherein the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code murder, causing disappearance of evidence, common intention and criminal conspiracy.

In her complaint and statement given to the Maharashtra ATS, Hiran’s wife Vimla has alleged, "From the given circumstances, I am sure my husband was murdered. I strongly suspect that police officer Sachin Vaze could have killed my husband. I request police to probe the matter with all angles and take my suspicions into consideration."

Vimla also claimed that the gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio found outside Antilia, had belonged to her husband for the last three years, having been purchased from a Peter Newton. The vehicle was, however, given to Vaze, a regular client of Hiran, in November 2020. The police officer had sent the car back with his driver to Hiran’s garage for servicing on February 5. When the latter took the car for a drive on February 17, the steering jammed and Mansukh parked it on the Airoli-Mulund Link Road, from where the car was allegedly stolen.

A week later, when the car was found outside Antilia, Hiran was questioned by the Vikhroli unit of ATS, wherein he claimed that he had registered a case of theft. “My husband was with Vaze on February 26, 27 and 28, wherein he had visited the crime branch office for questioning. Two days later, he submitted a complaint letter to the Chief Minister, home minister and the commissioners of Mumbai and Thane Police, stating that he was being harassed by police and the media. I have also presented a copy. However, when I enquired with my husband about the allegations, he said he had faced no such thing,” Vimla said in her complaint.