Mumbai: Man’s body found in employees’ quarters; suicide suspected |

The body of a 50-year-old man, who allegedly committed suicide, was found dead on Thursday morning in the premises of his employer's building in Dadar. According to the Shivaji Park police, the deceased, Trimurti Murkar, was a resident of Worli and employed as a full time driver for a family staying in a cooperative housing society.

The police said that he died by suicide in the employees’ quarters in the building and his body was noticed by his peer who came in at dawn.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. “No suicide note was found on the victim or at the spot, but investigations have revealed that he had an alcohol addiction. We have found no signs of foul play and have registered an accidental death report,” stated Zone 5 deputy commissioner of police Pranaya Ashok.