Mumbai: Manoj Saunik appointed new Maharashtra Chief Secretary

Mumbai: Senior bureaucrat Manoj Saunik, who currently holds charge as Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance department, is appointed as the next Chief Secretary of Maharashtra.



He shall take charge from Manukumar Shrivastav on Sunday, April 30, a note from Nitin Gadre, Additional Chief Secretary (Services) said here on Friday. Saunik will hold additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), the note added.

Outgoing Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava appointed as chief commissioner

In his appointment to the post of Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, a 1987 batch bureaucrat, superseded his wife, Sujata Saunik, also an Additional Chief Secretary (AR) (O&M). Ashwani Kumar, who currently holds charge as Additional Chief Secretary & CEO (appeals) was the another bureaucrat in the race for the post of Chief Secretary. The trio- Sujata, Ashwani Kumar and Manoj-belong to the 1987 batch of the IAS. While Ashwani Kumar and Manoj will retire on December 31, 2023, Sujata retires on June 30, 2025. Another senior bureaucrat, Ashishkumar Singh (1988), retires on December 31, 2023.



Outgoing Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava has been appointed as chief commissioner (right to guarantee of services). He is expected to take over on May 1. More high level changes are on the cards as several bureaucrats are due for transfer over completion of tenure.