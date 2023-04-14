Mumbai: Man held for stabbing on-duty cop | Representative Image

Mumbai: Sakinaka police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly stabbing on-duty police personnel.

The accused Subhartho Das has been booked under the intention to kill, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant to discharge his duty and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

At around 3am, Ravindra Jadhav, a traffic police officer, warned the accused to move out of the premises of Santosh Bar but he avoided the warning and argued with Jadhav.

Soon, a police constable reached the spot and tried to mediate between Jadhav and Das.

In the meantime, Das allegedly stabbed the cop and tried to flee the spot. However, was overpowered by other cops.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Maheshwar Reddy, Das has a criminal record as two First Information Reports already stand registered against in Mankhurd police station.