Mumbai: Management should stop making schools as battlefields for teachers, observes Bombay HC

Observing that schools cannot be turned into battlefields the Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed the orders of an education officer denying appointment to a senior most teacher of a school as the principal. The education officer had in fact appointed another teacher, who was much junior to the petitioner teacher as the head master.

A bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Sanjay Mehare said that such incidents shouldn't take place wherein teachers are made to fight like this in courts for years altogether as it may set a wrong example for the students and society.

The judges were hearing a petition filed by Pandurang Kurhe and Namdeo Sase, both teachers at a school in Ahmednagar district.

While Kurhe was senior to Sase, he even had a higher degree than the latter.

However, the district education officer while relying on the seniority records maintained by the school management, appointed Sase as the principal of the school and didn't consider Kurhe.

Factually, Kurhe held MA degree while Sase was just an SSC passed out. The former was appointed as a teacher in 1986 while Sase was recruited in 1987.

Despite these being the facts, the education officer appointed Sase as the head master while ignoring the overall seniority of Kurhe.

Taking note of these facts, the judges said, "It is miserable that the school managements nowadays are more interested in appointing a man of their choice on various posts legally unfit and unsuitable than paying attention towards the quality of education and the future of the innocent students."

"It is experienced from various cases that School Managements are

frustrating the very purpose of the laws. The competence of suitable candidates is deliberately avoided," the bench said, adding, "Depriving legitimate right of a teacher to hold and enjoy a post of a Head of the School would not only demoralise him but also discourage many competent and eligible teachers. Such practices are depreciable."

The case in hand, the bench said was an example of its kind keeping the

two teachers fighting in the Court of law for years together.

"No one has a thought in his mind what the message they are passing to the parents, pupils and society. We are of the opinion that the School is not a battlefield. However, unfortunately, the Managements are seen using the Schools as battlefields of discrimination and instigation," the bench observed further.

The bench further clarified that there are several such cases nowadays and thus they have made the remarks "with the hope that the teachers should not waste the valuable

time to be utilized for students in future."

Accordingly, the bench ordered the education officer to appoint Kurhe as the head master of the school.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:22 PM IST