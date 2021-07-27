Mumbai man working in Tunisia loses Rs 2.35 lakh in cyberfraud

Mumbai: An electrical officer from Wadala had lost Rs 2.35 lakh in a cyber fraud while he was working with a shipping company in Tunisia.

The victim, who wished to buy a car, had come across the number of a car dealer on the internet which turned out to be of a fraudster who induced the victim to share his card details and duped him.

According to the RAK Marg police, in October last year, when the 45-year-old complainant was posted in Tunisia, he had surfed on the internet about car dealers as he wanted to buy a car. "The victim came across a number of a car dealer and the dealer informed the victim over the phone that there was an offer under which the victim would get a discount of Rs 7 lakh on purchase of the car," said a police officer.

He added, "The accused then sent a phishing link on the victim's phone after which the victim filled in all his bank account details in the link after which within minutes lakhs of rupees got transferred from the victim's account. The victim suffered a total loss of Rs 2.35 lakh within a span of few minutes. The accused then switched off his phone after which the victim realised that he had been duped."

The victim then informed his family in Wadala about the said fraud and told them to inform the bank and police about the fraud. "The victim recently returned to Mumbai after which he registered an FIR in the matter. We have registered a case against an unknown person under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act," the officer said.