Mumbai: Man who threw rod over railway track denied bail; ‘serious mishap’ could have taken place, says court

A sessions court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of a 30-year-old man who had thrown an iron rod on the railway tracks near Charni Road station in the early hours in October last year, stating that a serious mishap could have taken place had a train passed on it.

The court in its order said that the accused is seen in the CCTV footage throwing an iron rod towards the railway line. It observed that if any train had passed over it, then the possibility cannot be ruled out that a serious mishap would have taken place and that many people would have likely lost their lives. It noted that fortunately the train stopped.

Additional Sessions Judge MA Bhosale said further that the accused Anil Vaghela is residing at the footpath near Charni Road station and that the possibility cannot be ruled out that he may commit such type of offence again if released on bail.

The man, a flower vendor, had claimed bail on the grounds that he is innocent and had been arrested on suspicion. His advocate also told the court that the probe has been completed and the chargesheet is submitted in the case and hence no further custody is required of Vaghela.

As per the prosecution’s case, repair work at the foot over bridge disturbed his sleep, which had prompted him to cause the disruption.