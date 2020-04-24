Mumbai: Man who stepped out to buy essentials dies after falling into a gutter in Shahad

According to some local residents, who did not wish to be identified, Gupta halted his bicycle near a house and sat down as he was feeling uneasy. They claimed that a resident of the area asked Gupta why he was sitting there, and allegedly called out to another man.

Gupta immediately left on his bicycle, following which he fell into a gutter. Ashok Pawar, senior police inspector from Khadakpada police station said, "Some reports, that a few men suspected him of being a COVID-19 patient and attacked him, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, are completely false.

We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). We have checked the CCTV footage from the area, and the footage shows that there was no such incident of assault had taken place. The post mortem report is awaited".

Pawar added that while Gupta had indeed fallen into a gutter, he managed to pull himself out of the gutter. A resident of the area, on noticing his dirty condition, called his family and later bathed him with water.

He was then taken to Rukmani hospital, where he died before admission. Police said that Gupta had suffered internal head injuries. Ganesh Kot, local corporator from Bandarpada area in Shahad, said, "We have checked footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area, but there is no footage of Gupta being assaulted.

The footage shows that Gupta was seated near a house, and that a short while later, he seemed to leave the spot in a hurry. The dead body will be sent to JJ hospital for a post mortem on Saturday to determine the cause of death".