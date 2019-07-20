Mumbai: Man who set ablaze ex-girlfriend’s house had a violent past

Mumbai: Deepak Jain, 34, who was arrested for setting his ex-flame’s house ablaze, has had a violent history with his girlfriend, said police. The woman told the police in her statement she was earlier physically assaulted by him in the past when a heated argument ensued between them.

She chose to ignore the spats, but when Jain set her house afire after she refused to reconcile, she said it was high time, she alerted police.

According to police sources, Jain had been in a relationship with the complainant for the past four years, but the woman called it quits when the accused got possessive.

“The woman in her statement stated she was physically abused by Jain on several occasions, but she ignored, as he was inebriated. Finally, she ended things with Jain earlier this year, which he reportedly couldn’t stomach.

However, matters worsened on Wednesday, when Jain showed up drunk at the complainant’s Andheri home and asked her to reconcile,” said a senior police inspector.

The woman said she had moved on since the break-up and was not interested in resuming the relationship. Jain refused to budge. He took out his lighter and started setting fire to things in her flat.

“After he set the photos, curtains and cushions on fire, the flames spread to the entire house. The woman alerted the police control room and a team rushed to the spot.

Jain was arrested and booked under relevant IPC sections for attempt to murder (307), mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house (436) and outraging the modesty of a woman (354),” said Shailesh Pasalwad, the senior inspector of the Oshiwara police station.