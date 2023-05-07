Mumbai: Man who paid ₹1.33 lakh for flat in 1992 to finally get delivery

Representative Image

The state consumer commission has directed a company to give a flat in its society to an Andheri buyer who paid ₹1.33 lakh for it in 1992.

If that is not possible, the firm will have to give him another flat in a nearby locality or pay ₹60 lakh.

The commission directed ₹1 lakh compensation for mental and physical harassment. It also asked the company to pay him rent post-2012.

The order dated May 3 was passed by Justice SP Tavade, president, and AZ Khwaja, judicial member, State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC). It was passed on a complaint by Prakash Dond against Lokpriya Housing Development Pvt Ltd and the company’s three directors.

Memorandum of agreement

Dond became a member of the Lokpriya Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd with a few others. He had booked one apartment with a built up area of 525 square feet in the society in Bhandup. A memorandum of agreement was signed in May 1992 between Dond and Lokpriya, based on which he paid ₹1.33 lakh. He was assured possession of the flat in three years, but the company kept reneging on its promise.

The developer then assured Dond a flat in another wing of the society, but broke that promise too. In July 2004 Lokpriya offered a flat in Navi Mumbai on a leave and licence basis till the flat was ready. However, no flat was constructed till 2010. Dond stayed in a rented premises for which the developer agreed to pay ₹5,000 per month beginning October 2010, but the rent money never case. Finally Dond approached the commission. Lokpriya did not file any written statement so the allegations against it remain unchallenged.