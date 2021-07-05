Mumbai: Man wanted in 3 drug cases arrested by NCB

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in the wee hours of Monday arrested a history-sheeter allegedly involved in three drug-related cases probed by the agency.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammed Jaman Hidaytullah Khan alias Sonu Pathan.

Explaining the case, Zonal Director of the Mumbai Unit of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, in a follow-up operation of an offence registered by the NCB earlier this year, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted absconding accused Sonu Pathan at Pydhonie at 1 am on Monday.

"Many summons were issued to him to join the investigation but he was evading from NCB for last 6 months. NCB Mumbai had received intelligence about the accused arriving to meet his accomplice at Pydhonie in the wee hours for a brief period. On Monday, the surveillance confirmed that he is present in the said locality and accordingly the said accused was intercepted at Pydhonie," Wankhede said.

According to Wankhede, Pathan is involved in the NCB case wherein major Mephedrone (MD) traffickers like Chinku Pathan alias Parvez Khan and Arif Bhujwala have been arrested and seizures of 5.375 kilograms of MD, 6.126 kilograms of Ephedrine, 990 grams of Methamphetamine, cash Rs 2,18,25,600/- and two weapons were effected.

"Sonu Pathan is also involved in two other NCB cases wherein drug trafficker Iqra Qureshi had been arrested along with the commercial quantity of MD. Sonu Pathan is a dreaded gangster and has seven cases of Indian Penal Code offences registered against him at Pydhonie, Dongri, Kalachowki and Shivaji Park Police Stations," Wankhede stated.

NCB Mumbai seizes 57 gram MD

In another operation, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 57 gram MD on Saturday, from Mohammad Ali Road, Mumbai

and intercepted two accused

Mohammad Asif Iqbal Shaikh of Mohammad Ali Road and Pranav Shah of Borivali east. The duo was going to deliver 57 gms of MD (commercial quantity) to a local customer when they were apprehended. Their network is active around Mohammad Ali Road and they cater to local users and peddlers of MD. Further investigation is underway.