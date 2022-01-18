Mumbai: Man uploads wife's obscene video as WhatsApp status to force reconciliation, booked

Mumbai: The Kurar Police have booked a man for allegedly uploading an objectionable video that he shot of his wife on social media after she left him and refused to come back home amid a marital feud. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to the police, the accused and his wife, who have two kids, stay in Thane, but the offence, however, was registered at Malad's Kurar police station where the complainant is staying at her maiden home. The complainant had come to her mother's place after a marital disagreement with her husband and she had brought her kids along.

Police said that when the accused tried to make amends with his wife, the latter did not want to comply as she was allegedly harassed physically and mentally by her husband and in-laws. She had also written a police complaint and submitted the same at Kurar police station. While police had sent the notice before registering any case, they learnt about this incident.

An investigating officer of the case said that the accused had shot a video of the victim while taking a bath during happier times. When he got infuriated that his wife refused to reconcile, he uploaded the said obscene video as his WhatsApp status. This status was seen by the complainant's sister, who took a screenshot of the same but the video failed to download.

Based on the evidence, the complainant's sister confronted the former and subsequently a case was registered against the accused. While police have sent teams to nab him on two occasions, they are yet to pin his locations and arrest him.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:55 PM IST