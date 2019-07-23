Mumbai: Man tries to poison son-daughter for demanding money for books in Nashik

Nashik: A man in Nashik has been booked for allegedly trying to kill his son and daughter with pesticide when they demanded Rs1,000 to buy books, police said on Monday.

Pandharinath Borade, a resident of Shindegaon in the district, is an alcoholic and committed the act on Sunday in a drunken state, a Nashik Road police station official informed.

“His son Hrishikesh studies in Class IX and daughter Nikita is in Class XII. When they demanded Rs1,000 to buy books on Sunday evening, the accused, who was drunk, got enraged, beat them and force fed them pesticide,” the official said.

“They were rushed to a hospital by family members and their condition is stable now. Nikita filed a police complaint after which Borade was charged with attempt to murder. He has not been arrested as yet,” the police official further added.