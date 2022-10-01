Mumbai: Man tracks 'missing' sister, finds her dead in hotel

Photo: Representative Image

The brother of a 30-year-old model tracked her phone as they seemed to have lost contact, only to find her body hanging from the ceiling fan in a hotel room in Andheri on Thursday. A note was also found next to the body, stating that she was unhappy, needed peace, and did not blame anyone for her death, the police said.

“She had kept her phone off and was not responding to anyone’s calls including her brother. Her parents and brother suspected something amiss and decided to track her phone. Using a GPS tracking app, her brother found her location at the hotel,” senior police inspector Siraaj Inamdar of Versova police station said, adding that the woman, who lived in Andheri, had checked in the hotel around 1 pm on Wednesday and also ordered dinner the same evening.

“When her brother reached the hotel on Thursday, the staff were already suspicious as she did not answer the door despite repeated calls. They opened the room with the master key and found the model dead inside. The hotel informed us and we sent the body to Cooper Hospital for a post mortem exam,” added the senior inspector.

The Versova police registered an accidental death report in the case. The body of the deceased will be taken to Nashik for cremation by the relatives, the police added.