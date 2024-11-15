Mumbai: Man Sustains Burn Injuries After Residence Catches Fire In Chembur; Investigation On

Mumbai man injured as home catches fire | Pinterest

A senior citizen sustained burn injuries in a fire incident that broke out in the MHADA colony in Chembur on Wednesday night. According to BMC, the fire started at around 10:47 pm in room number 12 on the ground floor of the seven-story building and spread to a gas cylinder in the kitchen.

The blaze rapidly spread to the cylinder’s main valve and regulator, along with clothes, household items, and other kitchen articles. However, the blaze was extinguished within an hour. However, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The injured Nafir Sayyad sustained 30% burn injuries to his hands, face, and neck. Sayyad was immediately admitted to Sion Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Death by electrocution In a separate incident, 39-year-old Kamlesh Shitab, a resident of Triveni Nagar, Malad, died from electrocution on Wednesday night.

Janardan Parabkar, senior police inspector of the Malad police, said, “The water supply to Shitab’s residence had been disrupted, so he went to inspect the water tank late at night.

While attempting to check the tank, he was electrocuted and fell into a roadside drain, which is nearly 19 feet wide.” Local residents who witnessed the incident immediately pulled him from the drain before the fire brigade arrived.

Shitab was then rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he was declared. The Kurar Police have filed an accidental death report (ADR), and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the electrocution.