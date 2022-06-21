Mumbai: Man strangles wife to death over infidelity

A man surrendered to Bhiwandi’s Narpoli police after allegedly killing his wife over an extramarital affair. | Representative

A 35-year-old man surrendered to Bhiwandi’s Narpoli police after allegedly killing his wife over an extramarital affair. The accused was identified as Mohammad Mustaq Hayatullah Shah, a scrap dealer by profession.

The incident, reported on Sunday from Kalher area, occurred when the accused woke up in the middle of night only to find the 32-year-old deceased, Abida Shah, in an intimate position with another man.

After returning from work, Shah slept at around 10.30 pm. Sometime later, he woke up to drink water and didn’t find Abida in bed. Subsequently, Shah found his wife in a compromising position with another man on the second floor of his house. In a fit of rage, he strangled Abida to death.

Talking about the crime, senior inspector Madan Ballal said, “The accused himself came to the police station and confessed that he had killed his wife. Earlier, too, he had caught her with another man but left her with warning.”

A murder case has been filed and further probe is on, added the cop.