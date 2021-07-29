Mumbai: Man steals autos while owners visit loo, arrested

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing autos. The Malad police nabbed him based on the CCTV footage they recovered from the crime spot. Also, six stolen vehicles have been seized. The accused used to steal the autos while the owner used to attend a call of nature.

The police had received a complaint from a 64-year-auto driver that his auto was stolen on July 18 outside a public toilet. The complainant claimed that he had parked the vehicle outside the toilet and had gone to the washroom. When he returned, he was shocked to find the vehicle missing.

A police team then went through the CCTV footage of the area and zeroed in on the accused. His pictures were then circulated with other police stations and informers, who then identified him as Jasbant Rai (36).

The police then received a tip-off that about Rai’s whereabouts. They then laid a trap and arrested him from Malad. During interrogation, Rai confessed to the crimes and said that he used the same modus operandi to steal all the autos. So far, the police have seized six autos worth Rs 6.05 lakh from him. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and was produced before a local magistrate court which remanded him to police custody for six days.