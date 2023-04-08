Mumbai: Man stabs wife, then hangs self to death |

A 64-year-old man worried about being sent to rehabilitation center by his wife, stabbed the latter with a knife then hanged himself to death on Friday morning in the Gavanpada area of Mulund.

The incident surfaced when the daughter of couple Danya Palani Yadav, 34, alerted the police at around 10.50 am about her father committing suicide after brutally injuring her mother with a knife.

Couple had argument about sending the accused to rehabilitation center

The police reached the spot and found the mother, the victim, Kavita Palani, 53, in the pool of blood. "She was stabbed with a knife on her face, shoulder and chest by her husband. They had an argument going on about sending the accused, Palani Shivan Konar alias Palani Yadav to rehabilitation center for his alcohol addiction. Minutes before the incident, the argument started heating up which led to him taking a knife off the kitchen and attacking his wife," said a officer at Navghar police who is handling the case.

He went to the bedroom after attacking his wife

The police further added that after attacking his wife, he stormed off to the bedroom, closed the door. The complainant daughter, Danya, at first assumed he is just upset but later when he didn't respond to them, she broke open the door and found her father hanging to the ceiling.

Two cases has been registered by the police. An accidental death case for Palani Shivan Konar's suicide, and a case of attempt to murder against the same person for attacking and injuring his wife with a sharp object. Kavita Palani is currently at the hospital receiving treatments, and she is out of danger, said the police.