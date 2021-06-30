Mumbai: Man stabbed to death near Crawford Market

Mumbai: The MRA Marg police registered an offence of murder after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by two assailants at Crawford Market on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Sohail Sayyad Ali alias Shahid was reportedly killed over past enmity, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.45 pm on Tuesday when two men attacked Sohail. The victim's cousin Jahid Khan, 22 witnessed the incident and tried to rescue him from the attackers.

"Two men suddenly attacked Sohail with bamboo and knife, when he tried to intervene they stabbed him in his chest and fled from the spot, said Jahid in his statement to the police.

Jahid along with onlookers rushed Sohail a resident of Masjid Bunder to the hospital where he died during treatment.

Based on Jahid's statement, the MRA Marg police registered an offence under section 302 (murder), 307( attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The crime branch has also initiated a parallel investigation, said an official.