Mumbai: Man stabbed to death in Bandra, accused held

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by a person over a minor issue at Behramnagar in suburban Bandra, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Haji Tabela Chawl and the accused has been arrested, an official said.

The victim was identified as Ayyub Afaq Ulla Hussain, he said. "Hussain had a scuffle with 19-year-old Shibu Rafique Khan over some issue. Khan, who lost his cool during the brawl, took out a sharp weapon and stabbed Hussain in his stomach, following which the latter collapsed on the spot," he said.

Hussain was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said. Khan was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder) at Nirmal Nagar police station. He was produced before a court, where he was sent to police custody till Saturday, the official said.