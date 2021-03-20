Mumbai: Man sodomises female dog in Vakola; held

The Vakola Police have arrested a man for allegedly sodomizing a female dog in Santacruz (E) in the first week of March.

Police said that they were approached by an animal activist group, who had checked the CCTV camera footage and found out that the incident occurred in the wee hours of March 6. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for unnatural sex.

The complainant, chairman of an animal rescue and care trust had received a video of a man abducting a female dog and then taking her behind a parked motorcycle near the Rizvi building in Vakola, wherein the man sodomized the female dog forcibly.

The entire video was captured in a mobile phone by one of the volunteers, who brought the incident to the complainant's knowledge, following which they traced the female dog and took her to a veterinarian, wherein she was checked and treated upon.