Mumbai: Man slits girlfriend's neck for cheating, held with 12 hours

Photo: Pexels

The Kurar police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing his girlfriend by slitting her throat with a knife.

The matter surfaced when the complainant, Sureshkumar Gautam (38), also a relative of the victim while returning home from work at around 12:30 at night saw the victim, identified as Manisha Jaiskar (27) with a slit neck and in a pool full of blood at her residence, who later informed the Kurar police.

When the police inspected the crime spot and the body of the deceased upon arrival, they found that the victim was also attacked at the back of her head which caused blood loss. However, what shocked the police was how the killer had left no evidence at the crime spot.

“We had several teams arrive late at night to look for any clues that will direct us to a suspect but we could not find anything,” said an officer at the police station. The police later started with the technical investigation along with obtaining the victim’s Call Details Records (CDR) to know who she spoke to before the crime, in the hope to reach the killer or their motive.

Sources at the police suggest – at first the complainant Gautam was under suspicion but was later ruled out as the CDR of the victim suggested another unknown number who she constantly spoke to, for prolonged hours.

After tracing the said number with its location and whereabouts, the police manage to arrest him at Mankhurd Railway Station. The man arrested, identified as Akhilesh Gautam confessed to the crime citing the reason for infidelity by his girlfriend (victim).

“The couple had met each other 3 years ago and were in a romantic relationship with marriage on their minds. However, the accused got to know about Manisha’s involvement with another guy which led to the crime. The entire case was solved in the span of 12 hours by the team,” said the official.

A case for punishment for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.