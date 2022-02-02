Mumbai: Man sits on bonnet of moving car, booked along with driver

Bandra Police arrested two men for allegedly sitting on the bonnet of a four wheeler while the vehicle was speeding on the road leading towards Bandra Worli Sea Link near Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Monday. The arrests were made when the video of the incident came under the radar of Mumbai Police control room.

According to police officials, police learnt about the incident through social media, following which a call was made to the police control room, intimating them about a video, wherein a man was seen sitting on the bonnet of a speeding car. Upon learning about this, the control room asked Bandra Police to look into the matter.

The police team then scrutinised the video as well the CCTV camera footage of the spot, identifying the vehicle's registration number and traced the driver to Kurla's MHADA Colony, wherein the man, identified as Mohammad Imran Ansari (27) and the driver Mohammad Gulfam Ansari (25) were held.

Police investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 8.50pm on Monday. The duo, who are both drivers, were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving, act endangering life or personal safety of others, said police.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:07 PM IST