Mumbai: Man sentenced to three year jail for pulling dupatta, hurting and threatening minor girl

Man sentenced to three year jail for pulling dupatta, hurting and threatening minor girl. |

Mumbai: A special court on Tuesday sentenced a 23-year-old to three years of imprisonment for pulling the dupatta, hurting a teen girl and then threatening her when she resisted.

According to the police complaint lodged on December 1, 2017, the minor girl was going to the market. The accused pulled her dupatta and hurt her by holding her hand. When she resisted, the teen protested and warned him that she would complain to her father. At this, the accused threatened to beat her father.

The accused was following the girl and was also known to make dirty gestures. The girl later informed her family about the incident, after which the father of the girl called the accused and, in-return, the boy abused him. The father then approached the police against him.

The father appeared as a witness before the court. He told the court that he tried to stop the accused from teasing his daughter, but he continued his ill-activities. He also told the court that some incidents took place prior to the incident, and a complaint was filed in that case also.

Special Judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Priya P Bankar, said that there is an increase in sexual offences against children. Such incidents leave a bad impression on a girl, her family, and society.

The order read, "They feel that the house and nearby areas are not safe for children and it is going to cause an alarming situation in society." The order also said that such kinds of incidents leave a bad impact on the families that suffer.

The court also imposed a total fine of Rs. 20,000 on the accused. Of this, it directed that Rs. 15,000 be paid to the victim as compensation.